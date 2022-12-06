SAIL – Sunderland Altogether Improving Lives - will see Northumbria Police work with Sunderland City Council, Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID) and support services from a base in High Street West.

They will be supported by a four-strong team of dedicated staff funded by the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit, who will working with young people to divert them away from offending.

A tried and tested approach

Set up in response to feedback about anti-social behaviour in the city centre, SAIL builds on the success of the award-winning SARA project in Southwick and HALO in Hetton.

And it further develops the long standing partnership working between Northumbria Police, Sunderland City Council and Sunderland BID which has been effective in tackling pockets of crime and anti-social behaviour during the summer months and in the run up to Christmas.

City council deputy leader Councillor Claire Rowntree said the project was putting valuable lessons into action : "This is a tried and tested approach which builds on the excellent partnerships we already have with key agencies working in the city, and it's one which we know works well,” she said

The launch of Sail - Sunderland Altogether Improving Lives

"It's also very much about working closely with the community and the business community to make our city centre a green, clean and pleasant place to be and to build a real sense of pride in the area."

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said keeping residents safe was ‘paramount’: “There will never be a place for violent crime, that's why initiatives such as this are so important,” she said.

"The more we work together, the stronger we are in the fight against crime”

"They provide further opportunities for residents and businesses to raise their concerns and through the Violence Reduction Unit and Northumbria Police, we can take action by working with those causing the most disruption in the city centre.

SAIL's High Street West office

"But I also want these individuals to know that if they choose not to engage in the intensive interventions available to them, there will be serious consequences. I firmly believe that the more we work together, the stronger we are in the fight against crime."

“A partnership approach can make a real difference”

Chief Superintendent Barrie Joisce said Northumbria Police was keen to build partnerships with other organisations: “Working together under one roof with our partners as part of SAIL will only make us stronger in our efforts to ensure Sunderland remains a safe and vibrant city for residents, businesses and visitors alike,” he said.

“Not only will this collaboration support us to tackle anti-social behaviour and keep people safe – it will provide a boost to the area and an opportunity to divert young people away from criminality where appropriate.

(from left) Coun Claire Rowntree; Community chief inspector Neil Hall; Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, and Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland Business Improvement District

Bid chief executive Sharon Appleby said the organisation already had strong links with police and council: "Sunderland BID already works closely with both Sunderland City Council and Northumbria Police and so we know how a partnership approach can make a real difference.

