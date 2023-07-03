Shortly after midnight in the early hours of Friday, June 30, a woman in her 40s had been running along Dame Dorothy Street towards Roker Marina.

She stopped on a footpath running parallel and was approached from behind by a man, who then grabbed her, causing injuries to her neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman managed to get away and ran towards a nearby service station before contacting the police. The offender then made off from the scene on foot, in the direction of the Queen Victoria Hotel on Harbour View.

The assault took place on Dame Dorothy Street.

The victim suffered bruising and scratches as a result and was left shaken by the incident. She is currently being supported by officers.

A full investigation has been launched into the nature of the incident and extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the male responsible.

Additional patrols are being carried out in the area and anyone with concerns is asked to speak with an officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their investigation, on Monday, July 3 police appealed to the public for information.

Northumbria Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Superintendent Rob Bosson of Northumbria Police, said: “Violence is never acceptable and we are determined to bring effective justice against the person involved.

“We are carrying out a range of enquiries into this incident, which is of concern to us and I am today appealing to the public for their help – and for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at that time, please report it to us as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who might have been travelling in the area at the time in a vehicle and has dashcam footage; or from any residents or businesses who may have CCTV or doorbell cameras.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove valuable to our investigation and help us piece together the full circumstances surrounding the report.”