Police issue appeal after woman is assaulted in Roker

Police investigating an assault in Roker have issued an appeal for information.
By Tony Gillan
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 18:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 18:07 BST

Shortly after midnight in the early hours of Friday, June 30, a woman in her 40s had been running along Dame Dorothy Street towards Roker Marina.

She stopped on a footpath running parallel and was approached from behind by a man, who then grabbed her, causing injuries to her neck.

The woman managed to get away and ran towards a nearby service station before contacting the police. The offender then made off from the scene on foot, in the direction of the Queen Victoria Hotel on Harbour View.

The assault took place on Dame Dorothy Street.
The victim suffered bruising and scratches as a result and was left shaken by the incident. She is currently being supported by officers.

A full investigation has been launched into the nature of the incident and extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the male responsible.

Additional patrols are being carried out in the area and anyone with concerns is asked to speak with an officer.

As part of their investigation, on Monday, July 3 police appealed to the public for information.

Northumbria Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Superintendent Rob Bosson of Northumbria Police, said: “Violence is never acceptable and we are determined to bring effective justice against the person involved.

“We are carrying out a range of enquiries into this incident, which is of concern to us and I am today appealing to the public for their help – and for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at that time, please report it to us as soon as possible.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who might have been travelling in the area at the time in a vehicle and has dashcam footage; or from any residents or businesses who may have CCTV or doorbell cameras.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove valuable to our investigation and help us piece together the full circumstances surrounding the report.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the Tell Us Something page of their website; or by calling 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230630-0021.