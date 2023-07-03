News you can trust since 1873
Police issue CCTV image after burglary in Houghton

Items stolen included fishing equipment and tools.

By Kevin Clark
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read

Police investigating a burglary in Houghton have issued an image of a man they would like to trace.

Between 2.50pm and 3.15pm on Tuesday, May 23, it was reported that a man gained access to a property on Wheler Street via the rear door.   

Do you recognise him?Do you recognise him?
Do you recognise him?
He has then stolen numerous items from inside the address, including fishing equipment and tools, and reportedly returned several times before leaving the area on foot.

Enquiries have been under way since the incident was reported, and officers have today, Monday, July 3, issued an image of a man they would like to speak to.

It is believed that he was in the area at the time of the incident and could have information which assists the investigation.

The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website, quoting crime reference number: 064616V/23.

Related topics:PoliceNorthumbria Police