Police issue CCTV image after burglary in Houghton

Police investigating a burglary in Houghton have issued an image of a man they would like to trace.

Between 2.50pm and 3.15pm on Tuesday, May 23, it was reported that a man gained access to a property on Wheler Street via the rear door.

Do you recognise him?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has then stolen numerous items from inside the address, including fishing equipment and tools, and reportedly returned several times before leaving the area on foot.

Enquiries have been under way since the incident was reported, and officers have today, Monday, July 3, issued an image of a man they would like to speak to.

It is believed that he was in the area at the time of the incident and could have information which assists the investigation.