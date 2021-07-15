Police increase patrols after spate of violent attacks across Sunderland which put two men in hospital

Two men are in hospital and ten men have been arrested after a number of reports of disorder in the north of the city involving groups of males seen carrying weapons.

Now officers have increased patrols in the city and warned that robust action will be taken against anybody found to be involved.

Police have increased patrols in Sunderland following a series of violent attacks across the city.

Superintendent Paul Milner, of Northumbria Police, said: “Under the banner of Operation Sentinel, we will use every tactic at our disposal to tackle serious and violent crime and my message to the community is one of reassurance.

"All those involved are believed to be known to each other – and we are committed to ensuring they are brought to justice.

“We have increased patrols in targeted areas and have already interviewed various suspects in connection with these offences.

"That action will continue throughout the coming days – and anyone else found to be involved can expect to be dealt with robustly.”

Officers were first called to the Marley Crescent area of the city at 12.15am on Monday, July 12 after a report that a man had been assaulted.

A 31-year-old man was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a non-life threatening condition.

Later that day, at about 5pm, we were alerted to a group of males – believed to be in possession of weapons – who were reported to be acting suspiciously in the Emsworth Road area.

Officers were deployed to the scene and carried out a search of an address where they located a number of machetes.

Six men were arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into custody but have since been released under investigation.

As part of those discoveries, officers searched a string of addresses across the city and located further weapons that have been seized.

Then at 12.15pm on Wednesday, July 14 officers were called to an address on Rochdale Way following a report that a group of males had assaulted another man.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his arm and head consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.

Another two more men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm after armed officers executed warrants at two addresses in the city at 1am today.

The pair remain in police custody.

Northumbria Police have thanked the community for their assistance with the investigation and have urged anyone who sees anything suspicious, or who has information which could help officers, to come forward.

Superintendent Paul Milner, said:“The violence we have seen in recent days is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20210712-0847.