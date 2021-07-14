Man, 31, in hospital after midnight stabbing in Sunderland

Police were called to Marley Crescent at 12.15am on Monday, July 12 following reports that a man had been assaulted.

A man was found with stab wounds at the scene and was taken to hospital where he remains in a non-life threatening condition.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on Marley Crescent in Sunderland. Image by Google Maps.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At about 12.15am on Monday, July 12 we received a report that a man had been assaulted in the Marley Crescent area of Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and found a 31-year-old man with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

"He was taken to hospital where he remains in a non-life threatening condition.

“An investigation has been launched into the incident.

"All those involved are believed to be known to each other and officers are carrying out a range of inquiries.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-30320723-0013.