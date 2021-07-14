Eight arrests and two in hospital as police probe days of violent attacks across Sunderland

Police have also seized a stash of weapons after a number of reports of disorder in the north of the city involving groups of males seen carrying weapons.

All those involved are believed to be known to each other and the incidents are thought to be retaliatory attacks between rival groups.

Officers were called to the Marley Crescent area of the city at 12.15am on Monday, July 12, after a report that a man had been assaulted.

Northumbria Police on Rochdale Way in Sunderland on Wednesday afternoon

A 31-year-old man was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing and taken to hospital, where he remains in a non-life threatening condition.

At about 5pm the same days, police were alerted to a group of males – believed to be in possession of weapons – reported to be acting suspiciously in the Emsworth Road area.

Officers carried out a search of an address where they located a number of machetes. Six men were arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into custody.

A string of addresses across the city have since been searched and further weapons seized.

Police vehicles in Rochdale Way today

At 12.15pm today, Wednesday, July 14, officers were called to an address in Rochdale Way, after a report a group of males had assaulted another man.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his arm and head, consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.

Officers are currently treating all the incidents as linked and have warned ‘robust action’ will be taken against anybody found to be involved.

The scene in Emsworth Road yesterday

Superintendent Paul Milner, of Northumbria Police, said: “The violence we have seen in recent days is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"Some of the incidents have happened in broad daylight in full view of innocent members of the community including children.

“Investigations are underway in relation to each of the incidents and we have already made a number of arrests, seized various weapons and other items believed to be involved in criminality.

“Under the banner of Operation Sentinel, we will use every tactic at our disposal to tackle serious and violent crime and my message to the community is one of reassurance. All those involved are believed to be known to each other – and we are committed to ensuring they are brought to justice.

“We have increased patrols in targeted areas and have already interviewed various suspects in connection with these offences. That action will continue throughout the coming days – and anyone else found to be involved can expect to dealt with robustly.

“I would like to thank the community for their assistance and would urge anybody who sees anything suspicious, or who has information that can assist our investigation, to come forward.”

The six men arrested in the area of Emsworth Road have since been released under investigation. Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20210712-0847.