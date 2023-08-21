The washing powder you could be using - for free

News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read

It takes minutes but it could save you pounds.

Life hack genius Lynne Buddin is back with another great tip and this one could provide you with enough washing machine powder to do you half a load.

A bargain in your washing powder.A bargain in your washing powder.
Find out how by watching this video.

Plenty more from Lynne

Lynne Buddin shares more tips.Lynne Buddin shares more tips.
It's the latest life hack from Lynne who has helped us save money and time on everything from fruit juice to eye masks.

Lynne Buddin who has a wealth of life hacks and tips.Lynne Buddin who has a wealth of life hacks and tips.
You might remember her tip on disused trampoline nets or maybe her idea for beating paint smells.

Lynne loves crafts, she’s an exam invigilator and a speaker for the WI.

10 years in restaurant catering

She adores board games, live theatre and foreign travel and helps husband Andy to run his business in Jacky White's Market called Andyman Upcycling.

And let's not forget, she was a Girl Guide, spent 10 years in restaurant catering, 20 years in the care sector and describes herself as a ‘retired skydiver’.

There's more from Lynne in the weeks to come.

