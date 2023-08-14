News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Pin cushions and wallpaper: Life hacks to get the best use out of both

Don't ditch the old wallpaper - make stunning art

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Aug 2023, 09:06 BST- 1 min read

Now that's what you call creative.

Sunderland life hack expert Lynne Buddin has returned with two more great tips to save you time and money.

It looks great and costs almost nothing

One is a great use for those unwanted bits of wallpaper - especially the expensive ones.

Most Popular

Clever uses for your household leftovers.Clever uses for your household leftovers.
Clever uses for your household leftovers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And if you want advice on pin cushions, Lynne has that as well.

Life hacks to save you time and money.Life hacks to save you time and money.
Life hacks to save you time and money.

Watch the video to find out more.

And why not check out some of Lynne's previous pieces of genius advice.

Lynne Buddin shares more tips.Lynne Buddin shares more tips.
Lynne Buddin shares more tips.

Trampoline nets - don't discard the old ones

It covers everything from cleaning up your picture frames to disused trampoline nets.

Lynne helps husband Andy to run his business in Jacky White's Market called 'Andyman Upcycling.

Lynne Buddin who has shared more tips with Echo followers.Here she is with husband Andy.Lynne Buddin who has shared more tips with Echo followers.Here she is with husband Andy.
Lynne Buddin who has shared more tips with Echo followers.Here she is with husband Andy.

But she does so much more than that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She’s been a Girl Guide, spent 10 years in restaurant catering, 20 years in the care sector and describes herself as a ‘retired skydiver’.

A speaker for the WI

She loves crafts, she’s an exam invigilator and a speaker for the WI.

And she loves to share tips with the Echo.

Related topics:SunderlandVideo