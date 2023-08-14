Pin cushions and wallpaper: Life hacks to get the best use out of both
Don't ditch the old wallpaper - make stunning art
Now that's what you call creative.
Sunderland life hack expert Lynne Buddin has returned with two more great tips to save you time and money.
It looks great and costs almost nothing
One is a great use for those unwanted bits of wallpaper - especially the expensive ones.
And if you want advice on pin cushions, Lynne has that as well.
Watch the video to find out more.
Trampoline nets - don't discard the old ones
It covers everything from cleaning up your picture frames to disused trampoline nets.
Lynne helps husband Andy to run his business in Jacky White's Market called 'Andyman Upcycling.
But she does so much more than that.
She’s been a Girl Guide, spent 10 years in restaurant catering, 20 years in the care sector and describes herself as a ‘retired skydiver’.
A speaker for the WI
She loves crafts, she’s an exam invigilator and a speaker for the WI.
And she loves to share tips with the Echo.