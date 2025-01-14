New homes unveiled at £250m Seaham housing development
Seaham Garden Village will comprise 1,500 new homes, including 750 affordable homes in a joint venture by Karbon Homes, Taylor Wimpey and Miller Homes.
Part of the Government’s national Garden Village initiative, the developments are designed around community and sustainability.
The Seaham Garden Village will also include a new primary school, as well as convenience retail and health and well-being facilities.
Taking advantage of the location on the Durham heritage coast, around 50% of the garden village will be dedicated to managed green space, with more than three miles of landscaped paths and cycle routes.
As work continues on the major development, on land off the A182, Miller Homes has unveiled three new house styles.
Visitors to Miller’s site office from 25 January will be able to view the next phase of house styles and reserve their chosen plot as part of Miller’s 375 new build homes on the development.
Of the three new styles, the two-bedroom Newmont and four-bedroom Knightswood are semi-detached while the Kirkwood – also with four bedrooms – is fully detached.
Both the larger properties feature en-suite bathrooms and dressing areas allied to their principal bedrooms, while the Kirkwood also has a separate laundry room downstairs, adjoining the kitchen.
Both feature patio doors from the kitchen into the garden and integral garages.
Miller Homes say they are confident its new phase will equal its first in terms of buyer appeal.
“Not only are they superbly sited within a growing, multi-generational community, but the styles absolutely chime with modern living,” said Lauren Angus, sales director at Miller Homes North East.
“Increasingly, buyers are looking for versatility from their homes, with multi-use spaces that they can adapt as their needs change or their family grows.
“So, we are very excited to be revealing these new house types and would urge anyone interested to visit our site office as soon as possible as there is, understandably, huge interest in this development.”
Miller Homes prices on the site start from £172,000.
For more information about Miller Homes properties at Seaham Garden Village visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/seaham-garden-village-ph1.aspx
