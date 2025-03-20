The menu that's celebrity approved - prices and what to expect at Colmans in Fenwick
Ahead of the South Shields institution opening its new branch at Fenwick, Newcastle, on March 20, a VIP night was held to showcase the new 80-seater restaurant.
A who’s who of North East celebrities and high profile business people attended to show their support, including comedians Chris Ramsey and Carl Hutchinson, TV presenter Steph McGovern, Steve Cram and fellow athlete Allison Curbishley, North East Mayor Mayor Kim McGuinness and Sunderland businesswoman Irene Hays of Hays Travel amongst many others.
Here’s the menu, with plant based and wheat-free options available, that’s reeling them in at the new restaurant - with Good Friday already fully booked.
Bits and pieces
Small plates are inspired by coastal classics.
The options are: XL king prawn taco (£8.50), mushy pea fritters (£6.50), Caesar salad (£7.50), three cheese croquettes (£8), Spam hash browns (£8.50), battered Geordie bangers (£6), mackerel pâté (£9.50) and classic prawn cocktail (£11).
Catch of the day
All traditionally fried in Colmans famous batter. Served with thick cut chips, fresh lemon and tartare sauce.
Prime cod is £14.95, line-caught haddock is £16.95, breaded Whitby scampi is £16.50 and a Colmans fish buttie is £15.
Simply grilled
Simply grilled in herb or garlic and parsley butter. Served with house salad or chips and fresh lemon.
Line-caught haddock is £16.95, king prawns are £19.50, salmon supreme is £22.50 and halloumi is £13.95.
Check the blackboards for day boat fish of the day and daily specials.
The classics
Traditional fish & chip shop classics, refined and elevated with local collaborators.
Great North Provisions steak and brown ale pie is £14.95, crispy halloumi is £13.95, Colmans cod fishcake is £13.50 and battered Geordie bangers is £12.50.
Extras
Colmans tartare sauce (£2.45), mushy peas (£2.45), chip shop curry (£2.45), chip shop gravy (£2.45), thick cut chips (£4.50), Fenwick stottie (£3), house salad (£5), scraps - free!
There’s also a chippy trolley with items such as pickled eggs, cockles and mussels.
Afters
Sticky toffee pudding is £8.25, lemon posset is £8 and Doddington’s ice cream is £6.50.
Drinks
There’s a range of soft drinks including Colmans homemade lemonade (£4) and ice cream float with cream soda (£4.50).
Hot drinks include Ringtons teas and Ringtons Fenwick blend coffee.
White, red and rosé wines start from £5 for a small glass. Sparkling wines start from £7.95 for a glass of Prosecco.
Bottled beers and ciders start from £4.25 for Heineken 0% and £5 for Peroni.
Cocktails and spirits are also available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.