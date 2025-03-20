A piece of South Shields has landed in the heart of Newcastle as the much-loved Colmans bring their chippy teas north of the Tyne.

Colmans have been serving fish and chips to the people of South Shields since 1905 with humble beach shack beginnings.

Their takeaway and sit in restaurant Colmans Fish and Chips, which is located on Ocean Road, opened in 1926 and was their only venue until 2017 when they expanded the business with Colmans Seafood Temple, giving new life to Gandhi’s Temple.

As well as having a loyal local following, they’ve become a chippy to the stars with everyone from Hillary Clinton to James Corden enjoying their fish lots.

Now, Newcastle can enjoy cod and chips in style with the opening of the Colmans restaurant on the first floor of Fenwick in the space formerly occupied by Hjem.

It marks a major new chapter for the fifth-generation family business and co-owner Richard Ord says he’s delighted with how the new Colmans has come together.

“We’re really, really happy - this is our little bit of South Shields in Newcastle city centre,” said the businessman.

Colmans teamed up with Seaham-based Rufus Creative Design on the project to evoke a sense of seaside nostalgia.

“We really wanted to bring that coastal vibe to the city with the blues, the sandy tones and the rope features and nautical theme. We gave Rufus our vision and they really brought it to life.”

For a look at the menu see here.

The new addition means Colmans employ just short of 100 people in the North East and Richard hopes to one day expand even further.

During their peak weekend - Easter weekend - Colmans in South Shields sells 25,000 fish lots and Good Friday is already fully booked at Fenwick. “We’ve been so humbled by the response,” said Richard.

Here’s what to expect as it opens to the public today, Thursday, March 20.

