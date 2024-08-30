Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cocktail bubble gun invented in Sunderland has gone global.

From the world’s best bar, Sips in Barcelona, to global brands, 153 countries now use the Aroma Gun, which adds a theatrical element to cocktails by blowing a flavoured bubble onto the drink, which bursts to create scent.

Flavour Blaster business development manager, Kelly Senior, with one of the Aroma Guns | Sunderland Echo

It was created by Wearside business Flavour Blaster in 2019 who work with distributors across the world after spotting a gap in the market for a tool which could be easily used by bartenders to elevate cocktails.

They’ve sold more than 50,000 of the handheld cocktail guns, which can be filled with 20 different aromas to create edible bubbles.

It’s one in a line of products created by the city firm for the international food and drink industry following the success of its Jetchill system, which has become an industry leader in creating dry ice for drinks.

Unlike typical dry ice pellets, it uses a patented dry ice snow through an automated system which is fully safe for human consumption.

The Jetchill was created by entrepreneur Colin Myers and manufacturer Robert Flunder in 2011 and the team has since grown to 15, including Sunderland businessman Bob Senior who is well known for his many Sunderland ventures over the years, including Annabel’s, Chase and Fat Buddha, who helped create the Aroma Gun that’s gone viral.

Bob Senior at the Flavour Blaster headquarters in Sunderland | Sunderland Echo

“Social media has played a big part, when people see something so visually interesting it flies,” said Bob. “Scent is also a huge part of the experience for people, it’s very immersive.”

World-renowned bartender Simone Caporale is a brand ambassador for Flavour Blaster using their equipment in his creative drinks at Sips in Barcelona, the bar he co-founded, which is riding high on The World’s 50 Best Bars list 2023.

The Sunderland company works with the world’s biggest brands including Disney, Bacardi, Coca Cola, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, The Alchemist, Diageo and many more, as well as creating experiences for events and trade shows.

As well as supplying trade, they offer items for sale to the public, such as cocktail glasses shaped like flamingoes and ice creams, cloches and LED coasters.

The business, which has a multimillion pound turnover, is constantly evolving its innovative products and is currently working on a Dolphin device, in which customers can activate dry ice to six shots at a time.

Business development manager, Kelly Senior, says the business is proud to be a world leader based in Sunderland.

“We deal with companies all over the world on the phone and some haven’t heard of Sunderland when they ask where we’re based,” she said. “But success stories like this really tie in with the redevelopment of the city. It’s a great place to be.”