A tip for clean cupboards, jumpers and boxes from a Sunderland life hack expert

Lynne can help you save time and money

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Imagine a way you can get your cupboards, boxes and even your jumpers extra clean.

Lynne Buddin - the Sunderland life hack expert - has found that way and she has shared it with Sunderland Echo readers.

Tips for trampoline nets

It involves sticky tape and a little bit of effort.

Watch the video to find out more.

And why not check out some of Lynne's previous pieces of genius advice.

She's great with crafts, catering and more

It covers everything from cleaning up your picture frames to disused trampoline nets.

Lynne helps husband Andy to run his business in Jacky White's Market called 'Andyman Upcycling.

But she does so much more than that.

Multi-talented Lynne has so much advice to give

She’s been a Girl Guide, spent 10 years in restaurant catering, 20 years in the care sector and describes herself as a ‘retired skydiver’.

She loves crafts, she’s an exam invigilator and a speaker for the WI.

And she loves to share tips with the Echo.

