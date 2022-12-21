Christmas Day is nearly here but those looking to make the most of their time away from work, school and colleges are checking out ways to expand their Christmas festivities into Boxing Day. There is plenty to check out across Wearside on Monday, December 26.

Boxing Day Dips

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lots of brave souls across the North East will be spending their Boxing Day morning heading to coastal locations across the region for charity. Sunderland’s Boxing Day Dip returns once again this year with members of the public braving the cold conditions at Seaburn to raise money for charity.

Looking to get get out the house after this Christmas? This is what you can do across Sunderland on Boxing Day

It is still possible to sign up to the event through the Red Sky Foundation’s website with festivities getting underway at 10am. This will be the only Boxing Day Dip in the direct Wearside area after this year's edition of the dip at Seaham was cancelled in November.

Support your local team

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day football is a UK tradition and this year sees full schedules return after the 2022 World Cup. Sunderland are set to host promotion chasing Blackburn Rovers at 12:30pm at the Stadium of Light on Monday, December 26 this year and tickets are available to buy through the club in the build up to the game.

Those who don’t fancy a trip to the city centre still have footballing options too. Up the coast Kevin Phillips’ South Shields will host Whitby Town and Seaham Red Star play Sunderland RCA on the border of Sunderland and County Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Panto at the Empire

Festive traditions don’t come to an end on Christmas Day and Sunderland’s pantomime is no different. The Sunderland Empire’s production of Aladdin started shows on Friday, December 9 with performances continuing into 2023. Boxing Day will see one show take place at the theatre, this will start at 1pm and tickets remain available from £13. These can be bought online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A night on the town