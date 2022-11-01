Sunderland's Boxing Day match against Blackburn Rovers WON'T kick off at 3pm
Sunderland’s Championship fixture against Blackburn on Boxing Day will be played at an earlier time of 12:30pm.
The match at the Stadium of Light has been selected for live broadcast, with Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray set to come up against his former club for the second time.
Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Blackburn at Ewood Park last month.
The Black Cats have three more games before the World Cup break, with Mowbray’s side set to return to action when they host Millwall on Saturday, December 3.
Most Popular
Sunderland will then face a home fixture against West Brom and a trip to Hull before the match against Blackburn on Monday December 26.
The Blackburn match will be the first of three games the space of seven days for Sunderland over the festive period, with the Black Cats set to travel to Wigan on December 29, before an away fixture at Blackpool on New Year’s Day.