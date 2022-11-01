The match at the Stadium of Light has been selected for live broadcast, with Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray set to come up against his former club for the second time.

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Blackburn at Ewood Park last month.

The Black Cats have three more games before the World Cup break, with Mowbray’s side set to return to action when they host Millwall on Saturday, December 3.

Stadium of Light

Sunderland will then face a home fixture against West Brom and a trip to Hull before the match against Blackburn on Monday December 26.