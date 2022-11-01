The young Black Cats were a goal behind after Joe White’s first-half opener, before Bass came up for a late corner.

Bass’ initial header hit the post, yet he bundled in the rebound to give the visitors a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park.

“I didn’t really know what to do to be honest,” said Bass when asked about his goal.

Sunderland keeper Alex Bass scores against Newcastle. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

“I have to admit I did handball it so didn’t think it was going to be given. I’ve headed it onto the post and kind of fallen over and scooped it in.

“I was kind of running off in a little bit of shame and then all the boys came over and the ref has given it.”

Bass was then called into action to make a late save at the other end as Sunderland claimed a point in the Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture.

“I don’t really remember doing a lot else other than running back to my goal,” added Bass.

“My main job is a goalkeeper and to keep the ball out of the back of the net was really important for me to keep the point.”

Sunderland handed starts to four first-team players as Bass, Jay Matete, Abdoullah Ba and Niall Huggins all featured.

“It was a great atmosphere and great credit to the fans for coming up on a Monday night. I really enjoyed it,” Bass added.

