Four first-team players were named in a strong Sunderland side, as Bass, Niall Huggins, Abdoullah Ba and Jay Matete all started.

Jewison Bennette also came off the bench, yet it was Newcastle who took the lead courtesy of Joe White’s first-half strike.

The hosts were also reduced to 10 men in the closing stages as Jay Turner-Cooke was sent off, before Bass scored from a corner at the death.

Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from St James’ Park:

1. Alex Bass - 8 Made some good saves throughout the game and then produced an amazing moment when he converted a late corner. Then made a massive late save to secure the point. Brilliant drama. 8 Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

2. Niall Huggins - 6 Made a couple of defensive errors that he got away with but looked really good when he broke forward in possession. Completed 90 minutes which marked a big step forward in his comeback. 6 Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales

3. Zak Johnson - 6 Won the majority of his duels even if he was a little shaky in possession at times. Largely solid. 6 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Ben Compton - 6 Improved as the game went on and was largely steady. Unlucky to see a header stiker the post. 6 Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales