The last dip was held in 2019, with the Covid pandemic forcing cancellation of the 2020 event.

Now the Lions have joined forces with Sunderland heart charity The Red Sky Foundation to bring the Dip back to Seaburn beach.

Registrations are now open with hundreds of dippers expected to take the plunge and raise thousands of pounds for worthy causes and hundreds of spectators also lining the sea front to cheer them on.

As well as the Foundation, the Lions will have added support from Sunderland City Council and STACK Seaburn.

Lions Secretary Jackie Robson said members were thrilled to be able to bring the Dip back: “We’re looking forward to welcoming hundreds of people to join in the fun of the Sunderland Boxing Day Dip and based on the early sign ups, the numbers of people who usually take part, and with the huge amount of spectators, we are definitely set for one of the biggest dips in the country.

"We pride ourselves on the organisation of the dip, the excitement it creates and the amount of money it raises for so many individual charities small and large.

Sunderland's Boxing Day Dip will be back at Seaburn this year

"We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Red Sky Foundation, STACK Seaburn and Sunderland City Council as partners which gives us the opportunity to make the event even bigger and better than ever before.”

This year, dippers will meet at the STACK before a parade led by Mayor of Sunderland Coun Alison Smith which will leave at 11am prompt to make its way across the road and on to the beach.

Coun Linda Williams, the city council’s Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, said the authority was only too happy to support the event: “I am delighted to see the Boxing Day Dip return to Seaburn, and I am sure significant funds will be raised for so many local charities including Red Sky Foundation and Sunderland Lions, when the hardy souls brave the icy North Sea,” she said

(from left) Sergio Petrucci, Jackie Robson, Mayor of Sunderland Coun Alison Smith, Red Sky Foundation mascot Miss Beats and Mayoral Consort David Smith

Dippers can register online on the Sunderland Lions and Red Sky Foundation websites and on their social media platforms.

After the dip everyone can warm up with hot drinks and food at STACK where the medals and a free hot chocolate will be given out to every dipper taking part.

There will also be fun and games with lots of prizes for the best fancy dress. Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci said: “The weirdest and wackiest fancy dress is more than welcome.”

Registration costs £10 , after which dippers can fund raise for their own chosen charity or for Sunderland Lions and Red Sky Foundation to support Sunderland people born with or living with complex heart conditions.

The Boxing Day Dip traditionally attracts thousands of spectators