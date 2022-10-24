Presents are being bought, plans are being made and the nights are closing in. The festive season is nearly here once again and Sunderland’s Empire Theatre is hosting the city’s largest pantomime show too.

What is Sunderland Empire’s pantomime production this winter?

This year the Empire will be hosting a production of Disney classic Aladdin.

Everything you need to know about Sunderland Empire's 2022 Pantomime: Tickets, dates and who's in the show.

Most Popular

When is Sunderland Empire’s pantomime production?

The opening night of the production of Aladdin will be on Friday, December 9, and will run every day until Monday, January 2, with the exception of Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Monday, December 12, and Monday, December 19. Some days have afternoon and evening showings while others only have one show throughout the day.

The single-show days are Tuesday, December 20, Boxing Day until Wednesday, December 28, New Year’s Eve and Monday, January 2.

How can I get tickets to the pantomime at Sunderland’s Empire Theatre?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets remain available for all performances across the show’s run, although some afternoon shows have medium availability according to the Empire’s ticket portal as opposed to good availability. These are the afternoon shows on Tuesday, December 13, Wednesday, December 14, Thursday, December 15 and Christmas Eve.

These tickets can be bought online. Prices start from £13 per person with the most expensive package seats costing £36.50.

Relaxed performances make up one of the dates, which allow audience members who may not feel comfortable a chance to still see the show. They are informal performances that are designed to benefit patrons with additional needs, such as autism, ADHD, dementia, younger children or anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment.

These involve lighting and sound adjustments, while regular rules regarding late entry and making noise during the performance are not as discouraged. This will be on Tuesday, December 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is starring in Sunderland’s pantomime this year?