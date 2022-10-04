The nights are beginning to draw in once again, but that doesn’t mean there is a lack of entertai nment options around the city.

Theatre season is back and the Sunderland’s Empire Theatre has a packed schedule throughout Autumn and into the Winter months. This is what’s going on at the site for the remainder of 2022.

Following the end of Blood Brothers’ five night stint at the High Street West venue, Professor Brian Cox heads to Wearside on Saturday, October 1 as part of his Horizons World Tour.

Here's the full list of shows heading to Sunderland's Empire Theatre for the remainder of 2022

The physicist and TV personality will use the show to share his knowledge on the stars and beyond as well as try and answer larger questions about humanity’s place in the galaxy.

The following night will see a change of pace and a chance for the kids to have a good time with a sing-a-ong screening of Disney film Encanto.

On Thursday, October 6 the theatre will be treated to The Elvis Tribute Artist’s world tour. Moving forward two decades, a night of disco will hit the venue the following night with music from Chic, Sister Sledge and more.

Musical productions return to the Empire on Monday, October 10 when Strictly Ballroom: The Musical, based on Baz Luhrmann’s film of the same name, hits the stage for six nights.

A top musical also makes a return to Wearside at the end of November when The Book of Mormon heads back to the Empire between Tuesday, October 18 and Saturday, October 29.

November will start with another huge name from the musical scene when Les Misérables heads to the North East. The famous show hits the stage on Wednesday, November 2 and runs until Saturday, November 19 with tickets for some dates already very close to selling out.