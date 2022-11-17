Sunderland’s Boxing Day Dip, which last happened in 2019 before the Coronavirus pandemic, is making its long-awaited return in 2022. The 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to rising Covid cases throughout the early stages of winter in the build up to Christmas and large crowds are expected this year.

When is Sunderland’s Boxing Day Dip?

The event will be kicking off at 10am on Monday, December 26. Organisers have said that the success of the event is reliant on timing with participants expected to be ready at the correct time.

Sunderland's annual Boxing Day Dip at Seaburn

How can I raise money during the Sunderland Boxing Day Dip?

Although the event is partnered with the Red Sky Foundation, which supports babies and children with heart problems across the North East, participants are still able to take part in the Dip and fundraise for any charity. This can be organised through fundraising websites such as GoFundMe.

How do I sign up to Sunderland’s Boxing Day Dip?

Participants can sign up to the event by filling in the registration form on the Dip’s website. Registration costs £10.

Who can register for Sunderland's Boxing Day Dip?

The organisers of the Dip try to ensure as many people can get involved as possible, although some restrictions do apply.