The Sunderland fan who had his love for SAFC written into his wedding vows

The Southwick-born expat was at the 1973 FA Cup Final and remembers: “I had the biggest smile you could possibly imagine.”

He has carefully preserved his souvenirs of the day. He keeps his Sunderland Echo from May 5, 1973, sealed for special occasions.

He had his love of SAFC written in to his wedding vows and told us about his memories of Sunderland’s epic day at Wembley 50 years ago.

Devoted Sunderland fan Steve Boyle and his wife Lorena.

‘I had an enormous glowing feeling’

"I remember travelling on the Underground after the game wearing my Sunderland shirt and scarf and having an enormous glowing feeling.”

Steve, 74, kept two copies of the Sunderland Echo, his Wembley ticket and the match programme.“The Echos are sealed in a plastic folder to protect them but they will be out and re-read on May 5.”

Steve and Lorena at the 2019 Checkatrade Cup final.

Steve has kept another link to his Wearside connections. A friend painted his portrait which included the Echo in the scene.

The Carley Road man who went to San Diego

He was born in Carley Road, later lived on the Red House Estate, and moved to London in his 20s.

“I combined my employment with studying with the Open University and majored in applied mathematics which gave me the chance to accept a job in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sunderland fan Steve Boyle and his wife Lorena.

“After a couple of years in the cold north of the USA, I got a position in Tijuana Mexico and lived in the sunshine of San Diego, California.

“It was while working in Mexico that I met my wife Lorena who worked at the same company."

‘I knew it was love when she said she was born in 1973’

The couple have been married for 28 years. Steve said: “I knew it was love as soon as my wife informed me she was born in 1973. Unfortunately her birthday is not May 5.

The happy couple in Hong Kong.

“She is of course a Sunderland supporter and being a Sunderland fan was included in the wedding vows.”“Our wedding anniversary is May 4 but we will be celebrating on May 5 this year.”

Are you a devoted fan who has shown his love for Sunderland in extra-special ways? Email [email protected]

Lorena was pictured in Hong Kong during a football tournament in which Sunderland played in 2013.

Lorena pictured next to the portrait of Steve, reading the Sunderland Echo.