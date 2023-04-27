The Sunderland fan who had his love for SAFC written into his wedding vows
Super fan Steve Boyle has certainly gone the extra mile to support his beloved Sunderland.
The Southwick-born expat was at the 1973 FA Cup Final and remembers: “I had the biggest smile you could possibly imagine.”
He has carefully preserved his souvenirs of the day. He keeps his Sunderland Echo from May 5, 1973, sealed for special occasions.
He had his love of SAFC written in to his wedding vows and told us about his memories of Sunderland’s epic day at Wembley 50 years ago.
‘I had an enormous glowing feeling’
"I remember travelling on the Underground after the game wearing my Sunderland shirt and scarf and having an enormous glowing feeling.”
Steve, 74, kept two copies of the Sunderland Echo, his Wembley ticket and the match programme.“The Echos are sealed in a plastic folder to protect them but they will be out and re-read on May 5.”
Steve has kept another link to his Wearside connections. A friend painted his portrait which included the Echo in the scene.
The Carley Road man who went to San Diego
He was born in Carley Road, later lived on the Red House Estate, and moved to London in his 20s.
“I combined my employment with studying with the Open University and majored in applied mathematics which gave me the chance to accept a job in Boston, Massachusetts.
“After a couple of years in the cold north of the USA, I got a position in Tijuana Mexico and lived in the sunshine of San Diego, California.
“It was while working in Mexico that I met my wife Lorena who worked at the same company."
‘I knew it was love when she said she was born in 1973’
The couple have been married for 28 years. Steve said: “I knew it was love as soon as my wife informed me she was born in 1973. Unfortunately her birthday is not May 5.
“She is of course a Sunderland supporter and being a Sunderland fan was included in the wedding vows.”“Our wedding anniversary is May 4 but we will be celebrating on May 5 this year.”
