It was a red-and-white takeover in London on May 5, 1973, as Sunderland fans descended on the capital to watch their team's 1-0 triumph over favourites Leeds United. And the win remains a defining moment in Sunderland AFC’s history, with that very special anniversary just around the corner.

Friday, May 5, 2023 will mark an incredible 50 years since that milestone day, and we have been cooking up something special in honour of the occasion.

The Sunderland Echo’s retro correspondent Chris Cordner has been hard at work unearthing archive pictures, unheard memories and other great tastes of 1973 history so we can bring you a special edition of Wearside Echoes; our free retro email newsletter, taking a trip through Sunderland’s past.

Our special edition ‘The 1973 magic’ will be released on Friday, May 5. And there’s still time for you to sign up and get one!

Visit the Sunderland Echo’s newsletter page online here and sign up for ‘Wearside Echoes’ to receive the keepsake email edition on Friday, May 5.