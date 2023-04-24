News you can trust since 1873
How to sign up for the Sunderland Echo's special newsletter celebrating 50 years since the 1973 FA Cup win

Join us in celebration once more as we mark 50 years since Sunderland’s victory in the 1973 FA Cup.

Debra Fox
By Debra Fox
Published 24th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

It was a red-and-white takeover in London on May 5, 1973, as Sunderland fans descended on the capital to watch their team's 1-0 triumph over favourites Leeds United. And the win remains a defining moment in Sunderland AFC’s history, with that very special anniversary just around the corner.

Friday, May 5, 2023 will mark an incredible 50 years since that milestone day, and we have been cooking up something special in honour of the occasion.

The Sunderland Echo’s retro correspondent Chris Cordner has been hard at work unearthing archive pictures, unheard memories and other great tastes of 1973 history so we can bring you a special edition of Wearside Echoes; our free retro email newsletter, taking a trip through Sunderland’s past.

Our special edition ‘The 1973 magic’ will be released on Friday, May 5. And there’s still time for you to sign up and get one!

Visit the Sunderland Echo’s newsletter page online here and sign up for ‘Wearside Echoes’ to receive the keepsake email edition on Friday, May 5.

Sunderland fans celebrate their team's victory in the 1973 FA Cup and watch the homecoming parade from the Board Inn, East Herrington.Sunderland fans celebrate their team's victory in the 1973 FA Cup and watch the homecoming parade from the Board Inn, East Herrington.
Sunderland fans celebrate their team's victory in the 1973 FA Cup and watch the homecoming parade from the Board Inn, East Herrington.
