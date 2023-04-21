Stokoe’s heroes had reached the FA Cup Final but then came another huge challenge for the fans. They faced the rush to get their place at the final.

Tens of thousands of supporters queued outside Roker Park to get that precious ticket.

Two days of camping outside Roker Park

Incredible scenes as fans wait to hopefully grab a ticket for the 1973 FA Cup Final.

Some camped out for two days.

Others took their chances and joined the queues which snaked round the ground and into neighbouring streets.

Here is our video tribute to them all.

Mary Dobbing (left), provides a welcome cup of tea to four young supporters on their two night vigil for cup final tickets at Roker Park. They were (left to right) Neil Ruffell, Stephen Dobbing, Jeffrey Ruffell and Brian Newby.

More exciting memories to come

Were you among them? Can you spot a relative or friend in these 1973 photos.

Next up, we will look at FA Cup fever which mounted as the big day approached.

And watch out for the Echo’s special tribute to the fans, players and manager who gave us so many memories - coming to you soon.

Waiting patiently to get a ticket for Wembley.

In the meantime, share your 1973 memories by emailing [email protected]