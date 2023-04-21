Sunderland 1973: The huge queues when SAFC fans stood trying to get FA Cup Final tickets
They were on their way to Wembley – but only if they could get tickets.
Stokoe’s heroes had reached the FA Cup Final but then came another huge challenge for the fans. They faced the rush to get their place at the final.
Tens of thousands of supporters queued outside Roker Park to get that precious ticket.
Two days of camping outside Roker Park
Some camped out for two days.
Others took their chances and joined the queues which snaked round the ground and into neighbouring streets.
Here is our video tribute to them all.
More exciting memories to come
Were you among them? Can you spot a relative or friend in these 1973 photos.
Next up, we will look at FA Cup fever which mounted as the big day approached.
And watch out for the Echo’s special tribute to the fans, players and manager who gave us so many memories - coming to you soon.
In the meantime, share your 1973 memories by emailing [email protected]