Seaham teenager Kayleigh Llewellyn enjoys 'incredible life' five years after operation
They’re the words of a grateful dad whose daughter is coming up to the fifth anniversary of her heart transplant.
Doing so well after the gift of life
Seaham teenager Kayleigh Llewellyn, now 17, got the gift of life in 2019 and her transformation since then has been amazing.
Dad Shaun Sidney spoke to the Sunderland Echo during Organ Donation Week.
He said: “Every year is a milestone for us. We are thankful for every day that we have with her. It could have been horribly different.”
Kayleigh is learning to drive. She’s passed the theory test and waiting to sit the practical.
She is in her second year at college and has her own Instagram page where she explains more about life after a heart transplant.
Kayleigh's dramatic journey began in 2019. She had become unwell suddenly, after waking up for school complaining that she was struggling to breathe.
Parents Shaun Sidney and Sonia Llewellyn initially thought it was asthma, but when she woke up the following day with a sore chest they took her to Sunderland Royal Hospital.
There, medics found that Kayleigh’s heart rate was too high and she was sent to the Freeman.
She was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy which is a form of heart disease.
Find out more about organ donation
Kayleigh had her transplant in November 2019 but only came home in January 2020 after 102 days in hospital.
Dad Shaun added: “Organ donation awareness is massive for me and Kayleigh’s mam. It is a part of our every day life.
“If it had not been for the donation, we would not have Kayleigh now. We can not put into words how important it is for people to be part of the donor register.”
People are being urged to confirm their organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register.
Visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.
