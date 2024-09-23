Seaham teenager Kayleigh Llewellyn enjoys 'incredible life' five years after operation

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 09:19 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 12:16 BST
‘We can’t believe it. Where has the time gone’.

They’re the words of a grateful dad whose daughter is coming up to the fifth anniversary of her heart transplant.

Doing so well after the gift of life

Seaham teenager Kayleigh Llewellyn, now 17, got the gift of life in 2019 and her transformation since then has been amazing.

Kayleigh is studying health and social care, with a view to eventually saving the lives of others.

Seaham teenager Kayleigh Llewellyn as she looks today.Seaham teenager Kayleigh Llewellyn as she looks today.
Seaham teenager Kayleigh Llewellyn as she looks today. | ugc

Dad Shaun Sidney spoke to the Sunderland Echo during Organ Donation Week.

He said: “Every year is a milestone for us. We are thankful for every day that we have with her. It could have been horribly different.”

Kayleigh is learning to drive. She’s passed the theory test and waiting to sit the practical.

A recent view of Kayleigh with her parents.A recent view of Kayleigh with her parents.
A recent view of Kayleigh with her parents. | ugc

She is in her second year at college and has her own Instagram page where she explains more about life after a heart transplant.

102 days in hospital

Kayleigh in 2020 with parents Sonia Llewellyn and Shaun Sidney.Kayleigh in 2020 with parents Sonia Llewellyn and Shaun Sidney.
Kayleigh in 2020 with parents Sonia Llewellyn and Shaun Sidney. | se

Kayleigh's dramatic journey began in 2019. She had become unwell suddenly, after waking up for school complaining that she was struggling to breathe.

Parents Shaun Sidney and Sonia Llewellyn initially thought it was asthma, but when she woke up the following day with a sore chest they took her to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

There, medics found that Kayleigh’s heart rate was too high and she was sent to the Freeman.

She was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy which is a form of heart disease.

Kayleigh Llewellyn in her hospital bed.Kayleigh Llewellyn in her hospital bed.
Kayleigh Llewellyn in her hospital bed. | ugc

Find out more about organ donation

Kayleigh had her transplant in November 2019 but only came home in January 2020 after 102 days in hospital.

Dad Shaun added: “Organ donation awareness is massive for me and Kayleigh’s mam. It is a part of our every day life.

Heart transplant youngster Kayleigh Llewellyn with parents Shaun and Sonia.Heart transplant youngster Kayleigh Llewellyn with parents Shaun and Sonia.
Heart transplant youngster Kayleigh Llewellyn with parents Shaun and Sonia. | ugc

“If it had not been for the donation, we would not have Kayleigh now. We can not put into words how important it is for people to be part of the donor register.”

People are being urged to confirm their organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.

