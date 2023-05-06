Kayleigh Llewellyn who has set her sights on a career as a paramedic - 4 years after she had a heart transplant.

The youngster who had a heart transplant in 2019 has just found out she’s got a place at college to study the skills she needs to become a paramedic.

Kayleigh is now 15 and has already smashed her mock exams with distinctions at New Seaham Academy.

Kayleigh is such a hard worker at school

Child of Courage Award winner Kayleigh Llewellyn.

She is working hard to excel at her GCSEs in the next few weeks, even though she missed 18 months of education.

And Kayleigh has just received an email this week to say she has secured a place at college to study health and social care, with a view to eventually saving the lives of others.

Super proud dad Shaun Sidney said: “After everything she has been through. this is what has spurred her on. It is what has inspired her to become a paramedic.”

Kayleigh walked from Seaburn to Seaham in 2020, and raised more than £4,000 for the charity chosen by her donor's family.

Kayleigh won a Child of Courage trophy at the Best of Wearside Awards in 2021.

She spent 102 days in hospital

Judges heard how she had her transplant in November 2019 but only came home in January 2020 after a truly incredible journey and 102 days in hospital.

Kayleigh pictured giving a helping hand to the Red Sky Foundation.

She later raised money for the hospital that saved her life and then went on a mission to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation.

Shaun said: “She is always looking out for other people. Her mum and I have been blown away by it all because she never stops and it is great to see.”

“But it is all about revision at the moment and there is so much of it. She is staying behind at school as well.”

A complete turnaround after such dark days

Doing so well after 4 years of health battles.

He said it was a complete turnaround from 2019 when she underwent a heart transplant at the Freeman Hospital’s Children’s Heart Unit in Newcastle after being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease.

Parents Shaun Sidney and Sonia Llewellyn initially thought it was asthma, but when Kayleigh woke up the following day with a sore chest they took her to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

There, medics found that Kayleigh’s heart rate was too high and she was sent to the Freeman.

She fought back so well

It came as a complete surprise to her family as they said she was a fit and active youngster, playing football and doing gymnastics right up until she

Kayleigh in 2019 when she was waiting for a heart transplant.

became unwell.

She is also planning to take part in this year’s Transplant Games in the football category.

There’s a big birthday on the horizon too as Kayleigh will be 16 in June. It’s a day that the family thought they might never see.