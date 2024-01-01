Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A courageous teenager has revealed her 2024 plans - to fundraise, learn to drive and smash her college exams.

2023 was a huge year for Kayleigh Llewellyn who had her 16th birthday, her prom, got her GCSE results and marked four years since she had a heart transplant.

Kayleigh on her prom day earlier this year.

'I get health checks every 2 months but everything is fine'

"That gift saved Kayleigh's life. It seems like yesterday when it happened and I can't believe it was four years ago," said dad Shaun Sidney.

Kayleigh in 2020 with parents Sonia Llewellyn and Shaun Sidney.

Kayleigh told the Echo: "I get health checks every two months but everything is fine. I also have to remember to take my medication every day."

The end of the year was being marked in style.

All of the family planned to celebrate Christmas with a massive buffet - 'it's a tradition which goes back since before Kayleigh was poorly'.

The family always has a laid back Christmas Day before celebrating the festive season in style on Boxing Day.

'The aim is to smash each day as it comes. You never know what tomorrow will bring'

But after that, it's full steam ahead for 2024.

"She is pushing to pass her driving test and we are going to help her achieve that," said dad Shaun Sidney.

"The aim is to smash each day as it comes. You never know what tomorrow will bring."

Kayleigh, from Seaham, will also be hoping to 'get all the college results she needs'.

She spent 102 days in hospital

She wants to be a paramedic and has secured a place at college to study health and social care, with a view to eventually saving the lives of others. Kayleigh's dramatic journey began in 2019. She had become unwell suddenly, after waking up for school complaining that she was struggling to breathe.

Kayleigh pictured in 2019 before she had her heart transplant.

There, medics found that Kayleigh’s heart rate was too high and she was sent to the Freeman.

Find out more about organ donation

Kayleigh had her transplant in November 2019 but only came home in January 2020 after 102 days in hospital.

Kayleigh pictured early in 2022 when she had just got home after her heart trfansplant.

The family will also spend 2024 urging people to consider signing up as potential organ donors.

People are being urged to confirm their organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: "We urge everyone who supports organ donation to confirm their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register. It is a simple action which only takes two minutes; but can ultimately save lives.”