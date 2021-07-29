Doctor calls for Stadium of Light to be used as vaccine site on match day

One of the leaders of NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group has called for the Stadium of Light to host a vaccination centre on match days to encourage fans to get their jab.

By Tony Gillan
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 1:25 pm

Dr Fadi Khali, the city’s GP lead for vaccinations, tweeted the idea and and said he thinks a pop-up vaccine site could be tied in with a home game when tens of thousands of supporters are expected to arrive at the ground.

However, the CCG has said it has not made any formal approach to Sunderland AFC and has made no official comment.

Dr Khali tweeted: “Would the @StadiumOfLight consider supporting the NHS in hosting a vaccination site? Might be a worthwhile idea for the first match day. We need as many people to be able up access the vaccines if they wish and what's a better occasion? @SunderlandCCG @SunderlandUK.”

Sunderland AFC is yet to respond to the Echo’s request for a comment on the doctor’s suggestion.

Dr Khali feels strongly that the jab is highly recommended. In June he told the Echo: “Vaccinations are really safe and effective and it’s our best way out of this pandemic.”

NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group has run various drop-in vaccine clinics across Sunderland throughout July, but only for first doses of the vaccine.

No drop-in vaccine dates have been published for August and the CCG’s most recent social media posts regarding the jab links to information about walk-in vaccine centres on Teesside.

Dr Fadi Khalil has suggested that the Stadium of Light could be used a a vaccination centre.

So far only one community pharmacy in Sunderland, Redhouse Pharmacy on Renfrew Road, is currently offering the service, it has installed two special units where vaccines will be administered.

