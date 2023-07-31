News you can trust since 1873
History stalwart Elsie Ronald collects University of Sunderland honour at 90 years old

A University fellowship and her 90th birthday - what a week for Elsie

By Chris Cordner
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:28 BST- 2 min read

Super active Elsie Ronald has had the perfect week. She celebrated her 90th birthday and collected a great honour.

The Wearside woman joined leading lights from the world of media, arts and business to collect a University of Sunderland honorary fellowship.

A delighted Elsie Ronald receiving her Honorary Fellowship.A delighted Elsie Ronald receiving her Honorary Fellowship.
On stage with Wearside's greats

She joined famous names such as BBC Radio 1 presenter Jordan North; Leo Pearlman, the co-founder and managing partner film and television production company Fulwell 73; political journalist Kate McCann; journalist Jonathan Wilson; and Michael Jude,Nissan Sunderland’s youngest ever director.

A University spokesman said Elsie was 'a committed community researcher and historian'.

Making a difference in Southwick, Fulwell and Whitburn

Elsie is known across Wearside for her great work with groups such as Southwick Reach, Whitburn Resonance, and the friends groups of Sunderland Museums; Fulwell Windmill; and Mowbray Park.

University Chancellor Emeli Sandé was there to oversee the ceremony in which almost 2,500 students collected their degree certificates.

A wonderful day for Elsie at the University of Sunderland.A wonderful day for Elsie at the University of Sunderland.
Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said: "In their chosen fields, our ‘honoraries’ have achieved outstanding success and will stand as an inspiration to our newest graduates.”

Elsie is from a mining family

Elsie's own story is enshrined in the history of the Sunderland area.

In conjunction with Janette Hilton of the University of Sunderland, she studied the Methodology of Local History and produced a booklet about a Miner’s Life in the 19th Century.

Elsie Ronald from Southwick Reach in 2018, with an image of herself as a child (middle). Elsie Ronald from Southwick Reach in 2018, with an image of herself as a child (middle).
She's spearheaded research into street names, got involved in projects on recovery after Covid-19 and even led guided walks.

Elsie told the Echo: "This award is the icing on the cake.  It was a big surprise and I was in the right place at the right time because I was in the University-led Southwick Reach, and I have learned a lot from the university courses I have done."

