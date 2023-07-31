History stalwart Elsie Ronald collects University of Sunderland honour at 90 years old
A University fellowship and her 90th birthday - what a week for Elsie
Super active Elsie Ronald has had the perfect week. She celebrated her 90th birthday and collected a great honour.
The Wearside woman joined leading lights from the world of media, arts and business to collect a University of Sunderland honorary fellowship.
On stage with Wearside's greats
She joined famous names such as BBC Radio 1 presenter Jordan North; Leo Pearlman, the co-founder and managing partner film and television production company Fulwell 73; political journalist Kate McCann; journalist Jonathan Wilson; and Michael Jude,Nissan Sunderland’s youngest ever director.
A University spokesman said Elsie was 'a committed community researcher and historian'.
Making a difference in Southwick, Fulwell and Whitburn
Elsie is known across Wearside for her great work with groups such as Southwick Reach, Whitburn Resonance, and the friends groups of Sunderland Museums; Fulwell Windmill; and Mowbray Park.
University Chancellor Emeli Sandé was there to oversee the ceremony in which almost 2,500 students collected their degree certificates.
Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said: "In their chosen fields, our ‘honoraries’ have achieved outstanding success and will stand as an inspiration to our newest graduates.”
Elsie is from a mining family
Elsie's own story is enshrined in the history of the Sunderland area.
In conjunction with Janette Hilton of the University of Sunderland, she studied the Methodology of Local History and produced a booklet about a Miner’s Life in the 19th Century.
She's spearheaded research into street names, got involved in projects on recovery after Covid-19 and even led guided walks.
Elsie told the Echo: "This award is the icing on the cake. It was a big surprise and I was in the right place at the right time because I was in the University-led Southwick Reach, and I have learned a lot from the university courses I have done."