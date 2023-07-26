The Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards are back - don't miss out

The Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards are back.

Winners of the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards 2022. Nominations for this year's awards are now open

This year's presentation ceremony will take place at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, November 16 - and you could be among our winners.

Entries for the 2023 awards open today, Wednesday, July 26, and you've got until 6pm on Friday, October 6, to stake your claim to a place on the shortlist.

Sunderland City Council is our headline sponsor once again and category sponsors include the North East BIC, City Dental, Chameleon Training, Sunderland University, Thompson Waste, Audi Lookers & Trustmark Roofing and Building Supplies.

City council leader Coun Graeme Miller said the authority was delighted to be involved once more: "We are proud to be once again supporting the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

"Not only does it give us a chance to celebrate the success of the business leaders and social entrepreneurs really driving our city forward, but it also reminds us just how fantastic our business community is.

"From attracting investment from global businesses such as Ocado, Just Eat, Nissan, Envision AESC and RSA to home grown independent businesses and social enterprises, Sunderland is now one of the UK’s most exciting places to do business.

"We are working hard as an organisation to create an environment in which our businesses can continue to thrive and grow whilst continuing to attract new businesses to locate in Sunderland.

"As Leader of the Council, I am incredibly proud that we are home to a business community as buoyant, innovative and diverse as ours.

"We are, therefore, delighted to be supporting this event to celebrate all that is great about our amazing city and the inspiring people doing business here.”

This year's award categories are:

SME Business of the Year (sponsored by the North East Sunderland BIC);

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by City Dental);

Best Independent Business;

Social Enterprise of the Year;

Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Chameleon Training)

Sustainable Initiative of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland City Council);

Innovation Award (sponsored by Sunderland University);

Business in the Community Award;

Employer of the Year;

Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Thompson Waste);

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Audi Lookers);

Best Business Transformation (sponsored by Trustmark Roofing);

Business of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland City Council).

