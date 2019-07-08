'Peaky Blinders' menswear store Master Debonair in line for prestigious Drapers Awards
An independent business in East Boldon which attracts people from far and wide thanks to its dapper menswear is in line for four prestigious fashion awards.
Master Debonair, in Station Terrace, has been shortlisted for four categories in the Drapers Awards, including Menswear Independent of the Year, Best Customer Experience and Multichannel Independent of the Year. Head of Creative Content, Sally Minns has also been recognised in the Rising Star in the Independent Sector category for going above and beyond within her role.
Eve Whitaker of Master Debonair, said: “I’m absolutely delighted for everyone here at Master Debonair. To be shortlisted for, not one, but four categories in Drapers’ highly reputable awards is an honour.
“We strive to provide our customers with the best experience so to be acknowledged within the Best Customer Experience category is a testament to all of the hard work that we all do on a daily basis. It’s also great to see Sally’s talent recognised for her outstanding work and commitment to the business. We’re looking forward to the award luncheon later in the year and have everything crossed.”
In 2017, Master Debonair was named Best New Business by Drapers in its Independent Awards and shortlisted for four awards last year, achieving more nominations than any other independent retailer in the country.
Founded by husband and wife team Simon and Eve Whitaker three years ago, the award-winning company now employs 32 people across its North East signature store and head office, where its private showroom, offices and distribution centre are also based.
The winners will be announced at an award luncheon on Wednesday, September 11 at The Brewery in London.
Master Debonair’s flagship store can be found at 9 Station Terrace, East Boldon in South Tyneside and 49 Commercial Street, Spitalfields in London.
The popular store recently took over the neighbouring Gordon’s butchers in Station Terrace in the biggest development since they opened.
The expanded site marks phase 1 of the development, with phase 2, due to start this month, including a renovation of the upstairs rooms to include a private showroom and the space to sell women’s wear.
