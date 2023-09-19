News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland author’s globetrotting adventures told in new book

A Sunderland author’s new book contains 30 absorbing stories about his globetrotting over the decades.
By Tony Gillan
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:12 BST- 2 min read
Ian Mole is a retired English teacher, whose varied career took him around the world including Argentina, Poland, Australia, Crete and other countries beside.

The ex-Bede pupil, 69, has written a string of popular books about his home city. But Around the World… and Parts of Gateshead (Tales of a Wearsider Overseas), concentrates on his life in other parts of the planet.

Besides teaching English Ian’s other jobs have included farm hand, band manager and whatever else came his way.

Author Ian Mole with his latest book, Around the World… and Parts of Gateshead (Tales of a Wearsider Overseas).Author Ian Mole with his latest book, Around the World… and Parts of Gateshead (Tales of a Wearsider Overseas).
Around 40 years ago he was working on a farm in southern Queensland, Australia. At one stage this involved moving a young kangaroo to a new home by putting him in a sack, and moving him by car.

It worked well as “kangaroos are dangerous when they’re big, but when they’re little they’re alright”.

Other practical guidance is offered in the book which could benefit anyone planning to teach in Crete, attend a Buenos Aires derby match or become involved with the Polish music industry.

Ian said: “I was an English teacher for a long time, so I’ve worked in some foreign countries.

Sunderland author Ian Mole.Sunderland author Ian Mole.
“In December 1998 in Poland I managed a band called The Insiders. I’d taught English in Poland and I was friendly with a few people in a small town.

“In Warsaw it wasn’t cool to applaud. The audience liked the band, but didn’t applaud. But in Płock the atmosphere was fantastic. That was a highlight of Poland, but some of it was awful.

“I went to a couple of football matches in Buenos Aires in 2011 while I was teaching in Argentina. I saw a derby between Independiente and Lanús. It was nothing like a Sunderland game.

“It was a carry-on, with trumpets and streamers all over the place, but no alcohol. However, people were smoking certain substances on the terraces, even though the police were carrying submachine guns.”

Around the World… and Parts of Gateshead (Tales of a Wearsider Overseas) costs £10 and is available from the National Glass Centre, the Museum & Winter Gardens, Fulwell Community Library, A Love Supreme and on eBay.

