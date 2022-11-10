Ian Mole’s book, AWY! AWY! AWY! Being a Sunderland Fan 1962-2022, gives a terrace perspective of SAFC’s incredible highs and lows over 60 years. It contains 46 nostalgic pieces, mainly prose, but with several poems.

The 225-page book is named after a chant (the second “a” of “Away” is hard to make out).

Ian, 68, is originally from Sunderland but has lived in London for 50 years. The retired English teacher already has several Wearside-themed book to his name.

AWY! AWY! AWY! Being a Sunderland Fan 1962-2022 is the latest of Ian Mole's Wearside-themed books.

The prelude to his latest is a Sunderland Vs Dynamo Moscow friendly in 1955, watched by 55,436.

Aged one, Ian wasn’t there, but he treasures the match programme given to him by elder brother Graham.

Graham Mole passed away in 2013. The book is dedicated to him as he always took his little brother to the match.

Ian said: “The opening chapter is my first season at Roker Park, 1962-63. I saw Brian Clough play, although I was too little to see much. Our Graham had to pick me up when something was happening. Charlie Hurley was my big hero.

Ian Mole with a copy of his new book.

“The book goes on to when the Fulwell End was covered and chanting started.

"We never indulged in fighting, but Man United fans came in 1968 and we were chanting ‘Estudiantes!’ (Argentinean side) who had just beaten them in the World Club Championship. There was no police there and they ran at us.

“It’s a bit sad that the peak was 50 years ago, but I got a ticket for the 1973 FA Cup final. I was standing outside Wembley at ten-to-three. I was about to leave and watch the match at a friend’s house when a guy came up and said ‘Have you got a ticket?’

“He wanted £8 for a £5 ticket. I gave him £6 and I was in.

AWY! AWY! AWY! Being a Sunderland Fan 1962-2022 is out now.

“But there was a gap of 13 years when I didn’t go. Basically my friends met women and stopped going and you realise it’s not just the football. It’s the crack, the pub, the gallows humour.”

Ian returned during the Peter Reid era and has attended ever since.

The book costs £10 and can be bought at Sunderland Museum, National Glass Centre, Love Supreme shop and on eBay.