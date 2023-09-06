News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

New SAFC book to support Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen

Sunderland AFC supporters have a chance to buy a fascinating book about supporting their beloved club, while providing funding for a great a local charity.
By Tony Gillan
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 09:55 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pre-orders are now being taken for the book, entitled SAFC: 365, with all profits being donated to support the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen (SCSK).

The book reflects on the fact that “supporting Sunderland doesn’t just mean you turn up at the ground five minutes before kick-off twenty odd times a season”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the team means large parts of many lives being taken over by the club every day of the year; hence the name of the book.

The 400-page book costs £10.The 400-page book costs £10.
The 400-page book costs £10.
Most Popular

The beautifully presented 400-page anthology relates some of the ups and downs of supporting Sunderland. It has an article for each day of the year, covering many of the great stories from SAFC history.

Roker Report, a website dedicated to SAFC, has an “On This Day” feature which SAFC:365 is based upon.

It has been designed and published by fanzine A Love Supreme, who describe it as “the perfect book for those that would like to learn about the club or wish to relive the treasured moments that they witnessed first-hand.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The book draws on the memories and the strong sense of community felt amongst both the SAFC fans and the city of Sunderland itself.

All profits from the sales of this book will support the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen.All profits from the sales of this book will support the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen.
All profits from the sales of this book will support the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen.

The Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen was established in 2019 and works to combat hunger and poverty on Wearside.

From their base in Hendon they offer food, supplies and other practical support to the members of society who need it most, regardless of their circumstances. Their kitchen at Albert’s Place in High Street West performs an invaluable service.

Chris Wynn from Roker Report said: We always try and come up with something a bit different for the Roker Report fundraiser for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, like our 24 hour spaces, and this year we thought of doing a book.

Read More
Meet the man who built Sunderland's Stadium of Light
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In collaboration with A Love Supreme, we’ve been able to produce SAFC:365. Being priced at only £10 and all profits going to the SCSK, we'd like to think it’s a no brainer for every Sunderland fan.”

The book is available via the Love Supreme website. For more on the soup kitchen, visit www.soupscsk.com.

Related topics:SAFC