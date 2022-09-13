What is closed this Bank Holiday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral? All you need to know about closures to schools, shops and more

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, King Charles III announced the day of her funeral will be recognised as a national Bank Holiday.

This will be on Monday, September 19.

In addition to the standard closures on regular Bank Holidays, this what we know will be closed on the day of the funeral.

Why has Monday, September 19 been declared a Bank Holiday?

The day has been declared as a day off to ensure the people of the UK are able to pay their respects to The Queen and remember her reign. The date is expected to be seen as a day of national mourning.

The Bank Holiday will apply to all parts of the UK.

Will schools be closed this Bank Holiday?

Yes, much like every usual Bank Holiday, schools will be closed with staff and students able to watch the funeral service and remember The Queen from home.

Will businesses around the North East be closed?

Closures will depend on each individual business. According to a Government statement: “It is a matter for discussion between individuals and their employer.”

Advice for employers and employees continues, saying: “There is no statutory entitlement to time off for bank holidays, but employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement."The government cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers. However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday.”

Some supermarkets have already announced they are closing for the day while retailers such as Primark, Argos and John Lewis will also be keeping doors closed.

Which services will definitely be closed or unavailable?

Much like regular Bank Holidays, banks and postal services will be closed.

Will NHS services be available on the September Bank Holiday?

Essential services such as emergency care workers, nurses and A&E staff will all still be working.