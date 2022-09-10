Sunderland to hold ceremony to proclaim King Charles III - here is where and when it will be

The Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Alison Smith, will conduct the city's ceremony at 3pm with the public welcome to attend.

Local ceremonies follow the Proclamation ceremony held on Saturday, September 10, at St James Palace, London.

The Proclamation in Sunderland will be read by the mayor, formally announcing to the city that a new monarch is in place.

King Charles III.

Coun Smith said: "Even as we mourn the loss of Her Majesty, there is still this historic function to perform as we look to supporting our new sovereign.

"These local proclamations are an important ceremony and tradition that helped inform residents about the new monarch before the age of mass media."