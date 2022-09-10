News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland to hold ceremony to proclaim King Charles III - here is where and when it will be

Sunderland is to hold a ceremony to proclaim the accession of King Charles III in Minster Park on Sunday, September 11.

By Echo Reporter
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 4:50 pm

The Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Alison Smith, will conduct the city's ceremony at 3pm with the public welcome to attend.

Local ceremonies follow the Proclamation ceremony held on Saturday, September 10, at St James Palace, London.

The Proclamation in Sunderland will be read by the mayor, formally announcing to the city that a new monarch is in place.

King Charles III.

Coun Smith said: "Even as we mourn the loss of Her Majesty, there is still this historic function to perform as we look to supporting our new sovereign.

"These local proclamations are an important ceremony and tradition that helped inform residents about the new monarch before the age of mass media."

To recognise the ceremony and the new sovereign, flags are flown at full-mast from the time of the Principal Proclamation at St James's Palace. They return to half-mast on Sunday to mark mourning for the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

