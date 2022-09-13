Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, a further Bank Holiday was announced to coincide with the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey. This will be held on Monday, September 19.

The government has said that, during the national mourning period, there is "no obligation to suspend business". Despite this, some supermarkets across Sunderland are expected to be closing stores as a mark of respect to the nation’s longest serving monarch.

Aldi

Which Sunderland supermarkets will be open on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The budget supermarket has confirmed all Aldi stores across the UK will remain closed on the day of the funeral as a way to allow workers to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.

Asda

Asda are one of the supermarket chains yet to announce their plans for the day of The Queen’s funeral, although it is likely stores will see either reduced hours or full closures.

Lidl

Much like their budget counterpart, Lidl have confirmed all their stores across England, Scotland and Wales will be closed throughout Monday, September 19.

Morrisons

Morrisons is another brand yet to announce their plans for the day although, like Asda, reduced times or closures are expected. It is not yet known if this will also impact petrol stations or delivery services.

Sainsbury’s

The company has confirmed that supermarkets will shut on the day of the funeral. Delivery and collection services will also be cancelled with any pending services able to be rescheduled.

Tesco

Tesco will be closing the majority of its stores across the UK including superstores across Sunderland all day on the day of the funeral.

The company has also confirmed that smaller Express stores will be open from 5pm until their usual closing time. The company is also keeping select Express stores open in Central London and Windsor for those in the area to celebrate The Queen’s life.

When is Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?