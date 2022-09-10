News you can trust since 1873
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Date of Her Majesty's state funeral announced by royal officials

The date of the Queen’s funeral has been announced as Monday, September 19.

By Mark Payne
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 5:28 pm

The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am, the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk announced on Saturday afternoon.

King Charles earlier said the day would be made a bank holiday to allow people to watch the service.

On Sunday, September 11, the Queen’s oak coffin will be taken from Balmoral Castle by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on a slow six hour journey by hearse, to allow mourners gathered in the towns and villages to pay their respects.

Floral tributes laid at the gates of Windsor Castle in Berkshire, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Then on Monday, the coffin will be taken to St Giles’s Cathedral where it will lie at rest until Tuesday, September 13, before being taken by air by RAF plane to London.

The Queen will then lie in state for “four clear days” in Westminster Hall from Wednesday, September 14, until 6.30am on the morning of her funeral, a senior palace official said.

