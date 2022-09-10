Bank holiday declared for date of Queen's state funeral
The new king has approved an order that the day of the Queen's state funeral will be a bank holiday.
The announcement was made on Saturday morning as King Charles III was formally declared head of state during a historic ceremony attended by privy councillors.
The date of the funeral, however, has still to be confirmed.
The new monarch approved the bank holiday during the first part of his proclamation ceremony in St James’ Palace, London.
Most Popular
-
1
Hunt for robbers as OAP in hospital with facial injuries after 'horrendous' attack in his own home
-
2
Bank holiday declared for date of Queen's state funeral
-
3
Sunderland groom who brought his wedding forward after cancer diagnosis dies just eight days after tying knot
-
4
Great North Run: Organisers confirm famous half marathon WILL go ahead on Sunday in wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death
-
5
Queen Elizabeth II: Where you can sign books of condolence in Sunderland, Washington, Hetton and Houghton
Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt said: “Drafts of two proclamations. One – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
“Two – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland.
“And of two orders in council, directing the Lord Chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamations.”
Charles answered: “Approved.”
More details to follow.