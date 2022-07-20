Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer holidays kick off in a matter of days, and sites across Sunderland and beyond are making sure families will be able to make the most of the longest break of the year for students.

This year’s summer holiday for schools is due to start when classes end this Friday and run to September 5.

From roller discos to art and craft sessions, these are some of the top things for families to do in the opening weeks of the summer holidays.

Things to do in and around Sunderland for families as the school summer holidays get underway

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As always, Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens has plenty of activities for children to enjoy throughout the summer. They are labelling the start of each week ‘maritime Monday,’ allowing children a chance to make their own nautical themed creations including sea creatures, lighthouses and shipwrecks.

The site is also allowing kids to design their own plate patterns through their Pyrex100 sessions. Children are encouraged to create designs which will be made into plates at the end of the session with support from artist Amy Carter-Taylor. The museum is also hosting sessions around the Festival of Archaeology, and animals, where kids can get up close and personal with snakes, millipedes and more.

The museum is also part of Sunderland BID’s jurassic augmented reality trail which is running throughout the summer.

Over the river, the National Glass Centre is hosting its regular glass fusing and painting sessions throughout the summer. With topics including space rockets, coastal animals and hanging mobile decorations, there is something for everyone.

Families can also take advantage of an earlier start to the football season with Sunderland AFC’s Championship campaign kicking off in July rather than August. Due to the winter World Cup this December and the resulting month long break, the Black Cats will start their season at the end of July when they host Coventry City on Sunday, July 31.

The Stadium of Light will also be hosting league fixtures on August 13, 27 and 31.