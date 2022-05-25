Sunderland to get its first roller rink in Keel Square with live DJ - here's when it opens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of its Summer in the City programme of activities and entertainment, Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council has announced that the roller rink will open in Keel Square from July 22 to September 4.

The rink will be under a giant marquee as a DJ booth will spin tracks from across the decades.

Sunderland BID hopes to offer a range of public sessions themed to the 80s, 90s and beyond, along with allocated slots for group and private bookings.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said she was “delighted to be able to bring the first roller rink to the city,” and hopes as many people as possible will come along and give it a try.

She said: “It’ll be housed in a fantastic giant marquee and there will be a real party vibe. So, I’d urge everyone – whether they’ve roller skated before or not, to come along and have a go.”

Peter McIntyre, Executive Director of City Development at Sunderland City Council said: “This is a great family friendly activity that everyone can take part in.

“It’s part of a fantastic programme of summer events across Sunderland which we believe really has something for everyone.”