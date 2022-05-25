Watch as Sunderland children host Jubilee tea party for care home residents on their first trip out since Covid pandemic

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After decorating the hall in Union Jack flags and balloons, the school choir performed classic songs from the 1940s and 50s including We’ll Meet Again and Whatever Will Be Will Be.

Residents from the South Hylton based care home were also served cups of tea from Union Jack teapots and were able to tuck into a delicious array of cakes, quiches and sandwiches.

Margaret Staar, 89, said: “This is the first visit we’ve had since Covid and I’ve really enjoyed it. The children’s singing was lovely. She’s been a good Queen and I’m really looking forward to the Jubilee celebrations.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doris Foster, 89, added: “This afternoon has been marvellous and the spread was lovely – particularly the quiche. I loved the children singing and my favourite was We’ll Meet Again.

"The Queen has been a marvellous leader, although she’s had her ups and downs like all families.”

Gwendoline Miller, 92, who also enjoyed singing along to the Dame Vera Lynn wartime classic, added: “I’ve enjoyed the cakes and sandwiches, as well as the singing. I love to come out and it’s nice to see the children.”

Residents (left to right) Laura Pickering, Jean Rigby and Marjorie Curry alongside pupils (left to right) Milenna Godoy-Scott, Dominic Jackson, Emily Byers and Dottie Chapman.

Following SAFC’s Wembley Play-off victory over Wycombe, it was a different song which had 76-year-old Jimmy Wooton singing along.

He said: “I’m so pleased we are back in the Championship and so I particularly enjoyed Whatever Will Be Will Be. It’s the first time I’ve been out since Covid. It has been a smashing afternoon and it’s great to see the children.”

After finishing their performance, children from the choir enjoyed mingling chatting with the residents.

Milenna Godoy-Scott, nine, said: “I’ve loved today. It’s brilliant to do something for the older people in the community. I really like the Queen and her 70 years has been a blessing.”

The Plains Farm Academy choir performing classic songs from the 40s and 50s.

Dominic Jackson, 10, added: “I really enjoyed singing and it’s nice to see residents from the care home. It’s good to mix with people from different generations.

"It’s important to celebrate the Jubilee as she’s a good Queen.”

The tea party was not the first link established between the children and residents. During the peak of the pandemic the children were sent information about the lives of the residents and wrote individual letters to them.

Children chatting with the care home residents and staff.

Emily Byers, eight, said: “I wrote to a lady called Doris and she’s here today. It’s nice to meet her and I’m going to ask what things were like when she was my age.”

The project was coordinated by nursery teacher Amy Maher.

She said: “It has been a fantastic afternoon and it’s really important for children to mix with people of this age.”

Carer Kimberley Heads said: “Today has been brilliant. They love meeting the children and it lifts their mood.”

Headteacher Lesley Cassidy added: “A key part of our well-being project is about connection and this is our way of letting residents know we’ve been thinking about them. It’s the first time they’ve been out since the pandemic and we were really pleased to open our doors to them.”

Cakes were donated by Humbledon and Plains Farm Youth FC.