Watch the Sunderland school off to Buckingham Palace delivering letters celebrating Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Dressed in matching Jubilee T-shirts, on Tuesday May 24, 22 Year 6 pupils will be travelling to the capital where on Thursday 26 they have made arrangements to deliver their letters to the palace.

Students have been using the Jubilee celebration to research the current Queen and monarchs from history and each class has handwritten a letter thanking her for seven decades of service.

Kirsty Macalalad, 10, said: “I told the Queen about the tea party we are having and all the things we are going to be doing in school to celebrate the Jubilee. I congratulated her for her 70 years as Queen and thanked her for all she’s done for the country and the armed forces.”

Classmate Kyle Christie, 10, added: “I’m very excited about going to London and looking forward to going to Buckingham Palace as I’ve never been. In the letter I’ve thanked the Queen for being very good at looking after our country.”

The trip will represent the first the children have experienced since the onset of the pandemic, with Covid having curtailed a previous visit to London. Whilst in the capital the pupils will also take a tour of Westminster, enjoy a cruise on the Thames, take in a West End show and visit M&M's World.

Marcie Seaman, 11, said: “I’m really excited and I can’t wait to see Frozen. My message to the Queen is she’s a really good ruler.”

Arjun Shinde, 11, added: “I’m really looking forward to the trip and excited to be taking the letter to Buckingham Palace.”

Joining the children on the trip will be headteacher Lesley Cassidy, Year 6 teacher Rachel Stewart and teaching assistants Lisa Walker and Karen Quill.

Mrs Cassidy said: “This is an amazing opportunity and we are all really excited. All the children contributed to each year group’s letter and it’s really important for us to travel to London to mark the Platinum Jubilee. It’s history making as it probably won’t be achieved again.

"Hopefully we get a response from the Queen.”