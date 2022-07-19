Dinosaur trail launched in Sunderland city centre - can you catch them all?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the latest of its hugely successful augmented reality trails, Sunderland BID is launching Jurassic Jungle on Monday, July 25.

And the trail, which runs until September 4, will not only provide a fun, free day out for families and visitors to the city, but also exclusive offers at many of its shops and businesses.

Jurassic Jungle, accessed using the Sunderland Experience App, will take users on an adventure through the city, to venues such as the Museum and Winter Gardens, the Empire Theatre and the Bridges.

Dino trail is launched in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giant ‘dinosaur’ eggs placed at various points will lead the way from one location to the next, with swarms of AR bumble bees, butterflies and even a T-Rex making appearances within the city centre.

This is the city’s fourth augmented reality trail and Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive at Sunderland BID, said it is lining up to be the most visually impressive yet.

“Everyone’s fascinated by dinosaurs,” she said, “and the trail has been cleverly thought out to be impressive and breathtaking without being scary, so it really is something the whole family can enjoy.

“Our previous trails have been exceedingly popular and as always we are very grateful to those businesses and organisations taking part – this really is a great way for people to explore the city and see everything it has to offer.”

Her words were echoed by Councillor Linda Williams, Sunderland City Council’s portfolio holder for Vibrant City.

“We want to encourage families to get out to and enjoy everything that’s on offer around the city this summer and this exciting Jurassic Jungle tour is a great way to keep kids entertained through the school holidays while providing a boost to Sunderland’s local businesses,” she said.

The trail can be accessed by downloading the free Sunderland Experience app at Apple or Android and anyone who has previously installed the app will be able to use it again for the duration of the trail.