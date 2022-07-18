2. Roller rink, Keel Square

Get your skates on as the roller rink returns to Keel Square. The rink, at Keel Square, will launch at 11am on 22 July and run all the way through until 4 September and, along with the day to day skating opportunities, visitors can also enjoy some themed events every week. From Saturday 23 June – and on every following Saturday up until 3 September –there will be a live DJ from 7pm to 8pm, providing music for everyone to skate along to, including Frankie and the Heartstrings’ Frankie Francis bringing back the popular Cool For Cats set on Saturday 30 July. The roller rink will be open from 11am to 8pm and tickets cost £10 for adults, £8 for five to 17-year-olds, £4 for those aged four and under and £28 for a family ticket and prices include the hire of roller boots, kneepads and helmets. No advance booking is necessary.

Photo: submitted