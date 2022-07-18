We’ve rounded up some of the activities taking place in and around Sunderland, from getting your skates on at the Keel Square roller rink to travelling through time at Kynren.
1. Stack Summer Socials, Stack Seaburn
From Monday 25 July, families and visitors of all ages will be able to enjoy a jam-packed line up of entertainment at STACK Seaburn, as it launches its STACK Summer socials – chock-full of free children’s events and performances across the 6-week long period.
One of the main highlights of the programme, a dedicated children’s concert with LMXT - the region’s leading Little Mix tribute act, is set to take centre stage on Thursday 4 August.
Other events for the summer include Magic Mondays – a day dedicated to Magician Marvin and his rabble of hand puppet pals. Watch his truly magical show weekly, as
he performs a double bill 12noon and 4pm.
STACK will also host regular afternoon shows from 12noon until 2pm throughout the 6-week holidays, including a variety of appearances from much-loved characters
such as: Micky & Minnie Mouse, Peter Pan, Rapunzel and Toy Story.
Photo: submitted
2. Roller rink, Keel Square
Get your skates on as the roller rink returns to Keel Square.
The rink, at Keel Square, will launch at 11am on 22 July and run all the way through until 4 September and, along with the day to day skating opportunities, visitors can
also enjoy some themed events every week.
From Saturday 23 June – and on every following Saturday up until 3 September –there will be a live DJ from 7pm to 8pm, providing music for everyone to skate along
to, including Frankie and the Heartstrings’ Frankie Francis bringing back the popular Cool For Cats set on Saturday 30 July.
The roller rink will be open from 11am to 8pm and tickets cost £10 for adults, £8 for five to 17-year-olds, £4 for those aged four and under and £28 for a family ticket and
prices include the hire of roller boots, kneepads and helmets. No advance booking is necessary.
Photo: submitted
3. Family fun and food day, Minster Park
Kick-start the Summer Holidays the right way at a Family Fun and Food Day, which is taking place at Minster Park, Sunderland city centre on July 25 from 11am to 4pm.
The event is free and there will be entertainment for all the family, with cooking demonstrations and activities throughout the day.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Children's theatre and workshops, Arts Centre Washington
There's a host of children's theatre and workshops running at Arts Centre Washington over the holidays.
It includes The Tortoise and the Hare – A Suitcase Story on Tuesday 16 August at 1pm and 3pm. It's an interactive story for under 6s and their grownups with live music, puppetry and a tale you thought you knew.
More details at sunderlandculture.org.uk
Photo: submitted