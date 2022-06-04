Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A whole host of street parties, picnics, shows, fairs and public events has been taking place across the city of Sunderland to mark 70 years of Her Majesty.

The community in Pennywell was alive with colours and sounds as it took on a carnival atmosphere thanks to a youth project teaming up with creative experts.

Emily Dyer (8)) with her flags and hat at the Queen's Jubilee celebrations, Fairburn Avenue

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funding was from Sunderland City Council, National Lottery Fund and Tyne and Wear Foundation.

Cassandra O'Neill, manager of Pennywell Youth Project, said around 400 people took part and the event was much appreciated by residents in Bellingham House, a supported living facility for older people in Portsmouth Road.

"We stopped to entertain the residents and they came to the windows to say hello and were blowing kisses,” she said.

"We had a fantastic event.”

Carnival-style fun after Pennywell Youth Project joined forces with Creative Seed.

Residents in Fairburn Avenue in Houghton have held their fourth Jubilee party after honouring Queen Elizabeth II’s silver, gold and diamond milestones in the past.

Union flags were on full display as everyone got involved in games, afternoon tea and prizes for competitions across the day.

Organiser Joan Dye said: “There is a lot going on, we’ve had a good team to organise the day and we are hoping that it is going to be fantastic.

Carnival-style fun after Pennywell Youth Project joined forces with Creative Seed.

"This is our fourth Jubilee party, we’ve had a silver, gold, diamond and now this one – it is a lovely street and we’ve done it for the community.

"We all appreciate the Queen and what she has done for the country, it is our little contribution to her and what she has done for us.”

Events marking 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II are also still set to continue across Sunderland over the rest of the weekend.

Mark Hall with his Grandson Nathan Stewart, Queens Jubilee celebrations Fairburn Avenue, Houghton

The free event will have an outdoor cinema, children’s sports club, live music and a silent disco-style clubbercise, organised by Sunderland BID.

Kieran and Hayley Holmes with their son James, two, enjoying the Jubilee Party at Fordenbridge Road, Sunderland.