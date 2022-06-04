Sunderland swim school urges parents to sign children up for lessons to help save lives this summer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s award-winning ‘In at the Deep End’ (IATDE) swim school has launched a campaign to raise awareness and help increase the number of children who can swim in the region.

The summer months naturally see an increase in the number of children and young people going swimming at the coast.

But with accidental drownings on the rise and a lack of basic swimming skills becoming a growing problem after the pandemic, Mark McNichol, co-founder of IATDE, said it is more important than ever that families invest in lessons.

Mark McNichol, co-founder of ‘in at the deep end’,

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Simply put swimming is a life skill,” he said.

"Apart from the physical and mental health benefits, it also can save your life – and given that as a region we are surrounded by water with both the North Sea and major rivers in the area, this is so important.”

Mark has been a qualified swimming instructor for more than 20 years and is passionate about providing fun, flexible, and affordable lessons to swimmers across Sunderland. He co-founded IATDE just over 12 years ago and it is the only Autism Swim Approved Centre in the North East.

Swimming has a huge number of positive benefits for body and mind. However, every year over 400 people die from drowning in the UK. Last year, the number of deaths increased across the UK with multiple drownings occurring on the same day. Accidental Drownings have also started to increase year on year with 277 in 2021 compared to 223 in 2019.

Currently one in three children do not know how to swim and 1 in 5 have no basic swimming skills at all. In addition, two thirds of children do not access swimming lessons.

Mark said IATDE has become nationally and internationally recognised for its high standards, outstanding safety, extensive staff training, flexibility, and affordability.