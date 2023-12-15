The Kooks, Jake Bugg and The Coral to play Sunderland's new Monument Festival

The new Monument Festival replaces the rock day of Kubix Festival.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's been announced that The Kooks will headline Sunderland's new Monument Festival.

The Kooks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The indie legends will play the festival in Herrington Country Park, against the backdrop of Penshaw Monument, on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With huge hits including Naïve and She Moves In Her Own Way along with plenty of other smash hits, The Kooks top a stellar line-up for the festival, which replaces the rock day of the popular Kubix Festival.

Also announced for Monument Festival are The Coral, The View, Jake Bugg, Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape and the emerging talents of The K’s, Fred Roberts and G!RLBAND all across two stages.

Jake Bugg

The new festival is brought to the city by the same team as Kubix, which has become one of the most-popular events in the city's entertainments calendar.

Organiser Alex Hutchinson said: “The idea behind Monument Festival started from confusion between the Kubix Pop and Kubix Rock weekends, and we found that people were associating the name Kubix purely with the pop weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A great indie and rock festival needs its own identity and what better name is there than Monument Festival when the amazing Penshaw Monument forms the perfect backdrop of the festival.

"Monument Festival is a day of fantastic indie, rock and alternative bands and artists, at an affordable price with tickets starting from just £35! The same high end production and organisation, just under a new name, it’s going to be a great event for Sunderland and the North East as a whole!"

Read More Pete Tong Ibiza Classics announces Sunderland date

Monument Festival is part of the Live at Herrington series of events which already includes Kubix Pop Festival and Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics - and organisers have teased the announcement of another event coming before the new year.