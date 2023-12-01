Pete Tong Ibiza Classics announces Sunderland date
Pete Tong is set to get the party started in Sunderland.
Dust off your glow sticks!
DJ, broadcaster and dance music legend, Pete Tong will bring his Ibiza Classics show to Herrington Country Park on July 19, 2024.
Joined by Jules Buckley and featuring the Essential Orchestra, Ibiza Classics has firmly cemented itself as part of the live music calendar, becoming one of the world's most-popular orchestral electronic music events.
The gig will see Pete behind the decks spinning some of the White Isle's most-iconic dance tracks alongside the lush sounds of the orchestra and high-end electronic production.
It's taking place as part of the Live at Herrington summer series of events taking place at Herrington Country Park, alongside Kubix Festival and the recently re-branded Monument Festival and organisers say they're delighted to be bringing even more huge artists to Sunderland.
Tickets
A very limited number of early bird tickets for Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics are on sale from www.liveatherrington.co.uk starting from £36 plus booking fee for general admission. VIP options also available.
Tickets are for anyone aged 5 or over. Under 5s are free and do not require a ticket. Under 18’s must be accompanied by a responsible ticket-holding Adult aged 21+.