Let's Caper has already proved a hit at The Baltic in Gateshead and Grainger Market in Newcastle. Now it's bringing its blend of night market, music and more to City Hall.

Let's Caper is heading to Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set up to showcase a range of local creative and cultural talent, each Caper programme includes local food and bars, five bands, four comedians, dance lessons, DJs, live art, and an artisan night market: all in one night and all under one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Sunderland Let's Caper takes place at City Hall on Friday April 5, from 7pm to midnight.

Music

Sunderland's The Futureheads will headline the event

The Futureheads will headline the event playing in a transformed-for-the-night Council Chamber. They will be supported by up-and-coming Sunderland singer songwriters Lottie Willis, Isabel Maria, Lily Mac, and Sara Leilah, who will each be playing a set.

Ahead of the music acts, the Council Chamber will be the venue for Michael Jackson dance lessons provided by Sunderland’s EL Dance Studio.

Director, Matthew Bourne-trained, Emily Lewis, said:“Think learning to moon dance and the moves from Smooth Criminal, and Bad! People love learning something new and learning a new dance with a big group is just so much fun. We can’t wait for the Caper.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening will also see Pop Recs perform an all vinyl DJ set in the atrium.

Comedy

The mini festival takes place at Sunderland's City Hall

Meanwhile, comedy sets will take place upstairs hosted by Alfie Joey, with Steffen Peddie and Sunderland’s own Nick Cranston and Alex Redman keeping the laughs coming across the evening.

The room will then transform into a silent disco.

Food & market

Along with entertainment, there will also be some of the best street food the North East has to offer and a range of bars providing quality local drinks.

There will also be a selection of independent artisan and vintage traders and artists with unique, Sunderland-made items for sale.

Tickets

Tickets in advance are £20 from www.thecaper.co.uk

A previous Let's Caper event

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Sean Bullick, who has been supported by Sunderland BID for the Sunderland event, said: “The Caper is all about having a great night out. The range and quality of the entertainment is fantastic, and the atmosphere is always welcoming, safe and fun.

"We love the fact that our events attract people of all ages and from all backgrounds: three generations of the same family dancing together is a common Caper sight.

"We feel really proud to have been given this opportunity in Sunderland and can’t wait for what will be a unique night out.”

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller said:“When the organisers approached us about running a Caper at City Hall, following the success of previous Capers at Baltic and Grainger Market, we jumped at the chance as part of our much wider drive to bring people back into our fantastic city centre.